Vigilantes in Haiti strike back at gangsters with brutal street justice

A man throws a tire to close a street at 6 p.m. as part of a barricade erected during the "bwa kale" movement to fight gangs seeking to take control of their neighborhood in the Canape Vert area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) A man throws a tire to close a street at 6 p.m. as part of a barricade erected during the "bwa kale" movement to fight gangs seeking to take control of their neighborhood in the Canape Vert area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fishing tragedy in northeastern Que.: Support workers dispatched to local schools

Support services will be offered at three Quebec schools on Monday after a tragic fishing incident claimed the lives of four children. The children, all above age ten, were among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A man in his 30s also died.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social