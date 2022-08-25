Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78
Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.
The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state, friends posted on social media.
Ben Bohane, an Australian friend and fellow photojournalist, described Page as one of the world's great war photographers as well as a "real humanist."
"He always said that it was more important to be a decent human being than a great photographer. So his humanism, through his photojournalism, really shone through," Bohane told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday.
"One of his famous lines was, 'the only good war photograph is an anti-war photograph,"' Bohane added.
Page was wounded four times as a war reporter covering conflicts in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia during the 1960s and '70s.
He stood out for his flamboyance and extravagant personality as well as his talent and commitment as a photographer. He inspired the drug-addled photojournalist played by Dennis Hopper in the Francis Coppola-directed, Oscar-winning 1979 Vietnam War movie "Apocalypse Now."
Page embraced and documented the drug culture since the 1960s in Indochina and the United States.
He worked as a freelance photographer from the late 1960s for music magazines including Rolling Stone and Crawdaddy, sharing assignments with some of the most significant writers of the era such as Hunter S. Thompson. Page embraced his "Gonzo photographer" reputation.
He was arrested along with Jim Morrison when with Doors frontman was famously dragged by police from a stage in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1967. Morrison was arrested for inciting a riot, indecency and public obscenity. Page was arrested for obstructing police. Both spent the night in police cells before charges were dropped.
As well as the Indochina wars, Page also covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Solomon Islands, Israel, Bosnia and East Timor.
Page wrote a dozen books about his war experiences and music.
He was born in Tunbridge Wells in England on May 25, 1944. He was raised by a foster family after his merchant navy sailor father died in a submarine attack in the North Atlantic.
He left Britain in 1962, travelling through Europe, the Middle East and then Asia where he began photographing a civil war in Laos.
He created iconic images of the Vietnam War while working for news organizations including the AP, UPI, Time-Life and Paris Match.
He moved to Australia in 2002 to be with his longtime Australian partner Marianne Harris and became an adjunct professor of photojournalism at Griffith University at Brisbane in Queensland state.
He is survived by Harris and Kit Clifford, his son from a previous relationship with Clare Clifford.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
Canada
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Visa delays leaving international students in limbo for fall semester
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the government is looking at ways to prioritize visa applications for international students set to start school this coming semester as many are left wondering whether they'll make it to Canada in time.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
World
-
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.
-
Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78
Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.
-
Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death
Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
-
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
-
Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit
The Justice Department on Thursday submitted to a judge proposed redactions to the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.
-
Taiwan aims for big rise in defence spending amid escalating China tension
Taiwan proposed on Thursday US$19 billion in defence spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale military exercises around the island it views as its territory.
Politics
-
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a "dog whistle" to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Canadian Armed Forces' largest Arctic training exercise today in what experts say is a clear signal that defending Canada's North is now a priority for his government.
-
Father of Iran flight crash victim arrives in Ottawa with demands for justice
The father of a victim aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 -- shot down by Iranian missiles in January 2020 -- has arrived in Ottawa after marching for over two weeks to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system
More than 230 Ukrainian nationals with health-care backgrounds are in the process of getting approved to join Nova Scotia's health-care system, which has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.
-
Health Canada seizes fake Viagra, Cialis from Ontario convenience store
A batch of fake erectile dysfunction pills have been seized from a Scarborough, Ont. convenience store and officials are warning anyone who may have purchased the counterfeit products to toss them.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
-
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
-
Nick Cannon set to welcome his ninth child
Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again. The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell.
Business
-
Rogers to spend $261M to split networks, but can't quantify economic impact of outage
Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.
-
U.S. government revision shows economy shrank 0.6 per cent last quarter
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6 per cent annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.
-
TD Bank prepares for economic downturn as profit falls in third quarter
TD Bank Group reported a drop in third quarter profits Thursday as it took a large adjustment related to its pending acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Bank and set aside money for potential loan losses ahead on a worsening economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses
Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
Sports
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
-
Nova Scotia's Troy Ryan to coach Canadian women's hockey team to 2026 Olympics
Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at the next Winter Olympic Games. The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., and Hockey Canada have agreed to an unprecedented four-year extension, which keeps Ryan behind Canada's bench until Milan and Cortina, Italy, in 2026.
-
CP Women's Open showcases past, present, and future of Canadian golf
18 Canadians are set to tee-off at the national championship CP Women's Open starting Thursday.
Autos
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
-
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.