

CTVNews.ca Staff





A toddler was injured after he climbed onto a baggage conveyor belt and was swept away into a bag room at an Atlanta airport.

The boy’s mother, Edith Vega, told WSB-TV Atlanta that the child walked away while she was printing a boarding pass at a Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport kiosk on Monday. He climbed onto the conveyor belt and rode it for about five minutes, she said.

“He just went a long ride away. I couldn’t even catch up,” Vega said. “I wanted to jump in and try to go get him but they didn’t allow me.”

The boy suffered injuries to his arms and hands and was taken to a local hospital.

“An unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time," Spirit Airlines said in a statement to CNN. "The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries.”

The airline said it’s working with the airport and the Transport Security Administration “to ensure all protocol was followed.”

Vega said she’s thankful that her son is alive. “That’s all that goes through mind…I just hope he gets better.”