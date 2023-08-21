Video shows theme park attraction collapse in Germany; seven people injured

New video has emerged of the moment an attraction collapsed at Europa-Park, Germany's largest theme park, injuring seven people.

Five performers described as high-flying acrobats on the "Return of the Pirates" attraction and two guests were injured on Aug. 14 when the structure collapsed into the water.

According to local media, four acrobats were transported to a local hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the incident. In June, a fire broke out at the theme park, in the town of Rust, forcing the evacuation of some 25 000 people.