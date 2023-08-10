Video shows tense drive as man flees wildfire in Maui

Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.

Video obtained by CNN from Bosco Bae shows a tense drive, with the road being engulfed by smoke and flames while palm trees start to catch on fire.

Officials in Hawaii say that the death toll -- already at 36 -- could rise, as fires still rage and rescue teams are still scouring the charred areas of the island.

Global Affairs Canada has also issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Maui, Hawaii.

