

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Minnesota State Patrol has released video showing a car narrowly missing hitting a student, as a reminder that drivers must obey the law when approaching a school bus.

The video, recorded in January and posted to Facebook on May 16, shows a school bus stopping on a road and turning on its flashing red lights. The bus also extends its stop arm.

Just as a Grade 4 student crosses the road to board the bus, an oncoming car swerves to avoid hitting her.

According to state law, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus when the bus is flashing its red lights or when the stop arm is out.

Local media reports that the driver pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour, and was finedUS$300 and ordered to do community service.

In the Facebook post, the Minnesota State Patrol said it's critical to be extra cautious when approaching a school bus.

"The best way to be aware of your surroundings at all times it to put the distractions away."