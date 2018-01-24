

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





It seems that children aren’t the only ones prone to putting random things in their mouths.

A shocking video showing a man biting into a phone battery that explodes in front of his face has gone viral in China.

In the video, a man and his partner are seen browsing merchandise in a busy store in Xi'an, China on Friday. The man then picks up a phone battery and briefly bites down on it before it explodes with a bang in front of his face. The blast comes dangerously close to his companion’s face, but she wasn’t injured.

After the video started making the rounds online, the woman involved addressed some viewers’ concerns about her well-being and what happened.

“I haven’t been disfigured; thanks for your concern. He didn’t [bite the battery] because he wanted to test its authenticity; actually my partner just has the habit of putting things into his mouth and nibbling on them,” she said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The woman also added that only her bangs were burnt a little bit in the incident.

“My first reaction was, ‘Are my eyebrows okay?’”