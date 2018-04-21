

The Associated Press





CINCINNATI — Newly released police body cam footage shows officers staying in their cruiser as they searched for an Ohio teenager who became trapped in the back of a minivan and called 911 for help but died.

Cincinnati officials are trying to determine how the two officers failed to find high school student Kyle Plush last week after he made two 911 calls from inside the minivan begging for help and providing a dispatcher with a description and location of the minivan in a school parking lot.

The video was released Friday and shows three minutes of the officers’ search. Records show officers were at the school for about 11 minutes.