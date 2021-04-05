YAVAPAI COUNTY, ARIZONA -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released body cam video of the moments deputies discovered a million U.S. dollars' worth of fentanyl pills in a child's car seat during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, March 28, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies noticed a car making an unsafe lane change and conducted a traffic stop along I-17 near Cordes Lakes in northern Arizona. Deputies say 27-year-old Roberto Guerrero was the driver of the car and 24-year-old Ana Razo-Villela was the passenger. Their three children, all under the age of 6, were also in the car.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of drugs in the car.

The body camera video shows deputies searching the trunk of the car and coming across a child seat. "It's way too heavy," you can hear one deputy say about the child seat, which led them to take a closer look.

Deputies say they found a hidden compartment in the seat. And inside that compartment, they discovered 52,000 fentanyl pills, YCSO says.

“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” said Yavapai Sheriff David Rhodes. “But this is the sad reality of our world today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity, but they need to know that they can’t hide anything from us.”

“I’m grateful for the work our K-9 deputy did on this stop. His thoroughness not only saved the lives of those who suffer from drug addiction, but his actions helped rescue three very young children from this dangerous environment,” Sheriff Rhodes continued.

Both suspects are charged with transportation of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.

Their three children are now in DCS custody.