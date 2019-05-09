

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Security footage allegedly shows a Florida man abandoning a brown paper bag containing three kittens next to a restaurant dumpster.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is now seeking help from the public in identifying the man who allegedly left the animals at a Cup ’N Saucer restaurant in Lake Worth, Fla. on May 2.

Security footage released on Tuesday shows a man exit his white vehicle, approach the dumpster and then pause to look around, before leaving the bag behind the bin.

An employee of the restaurant later discovered the kittens, which were approximately five weeks old.

The animals are currently being cared for at the animal care and control’s main shelter and are described as relatively healthy.

A person found guilty of the misdemeanor of abandoning animals in the U.S. state could face a fine of up to US$5,000.