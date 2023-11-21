World

    • Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week

    Trapped workers have been captured on camera more than a week after the collapse of an under-construction highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas.

    Video captured by an endoscopic camera sent down the tunnel was released Tuesday by Indian authorities, and shows about a dozen of the 41 trapped tunnel workers.

    They appear to be doing well, authorities said, noting they were asked to answer some questions about their well-being

    Rescuers were set to resume their operation on Tuesday, Reuters reported, after drilling was suspended last Friday amid fears of a fresh collapse. They are working to push through a pipe large enough for the workers to crawl out.

    Forty-one workers have been trapped underground since the Nov. 12 collapse, but Indian authorities said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

    They have not said what caused the 4.5-kilometre tunnel to collapse.

    With files from Reuters

      

    Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison

    An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

