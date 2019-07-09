

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Indo-Tibetan Border Police have released video they say shows some of the final moments of a group of climbers who died in the Himalayas.

The group, which included four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian, was attempting to climb Nanda Devi East -- a notoriously dangerous mountain.

Contact was lost with the group on May 26, following an avalanche. Soldiers retrieved seven of the eight bodies on June 23. They called off the search for the eighth body.

Police say the video was retrieved from a device that was located at an altitude of 19,000 feet.

They say they'll now analyze the video to see if it can give them any clues into what went wrong.

The dramatic video shows climbers, roped together, scaling up a narrow path during the day. Another scene shows climbers on the mountain at night, with some using lights as they ascend.

Four other climbers who separated from the group were rescued on June 2.

-With files from The Associated Press