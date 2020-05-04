TORONTO -- WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some.

A terrifying incident was caught on camera in Indonesia this week when a trained monkey riding a tiny bike suddenly latched onto a toddler and dragged them several metres down the street.

The child was scared but escaped with only scratches, according to spectators and Indonesian media reports. The incident happened in the city of Surabaya.

In the video, a small monkey riding a bike modelled to look like a miniature motorcycle speeds down a narrow residential road while music plays.

As the monkey approaches a cluster of people watching from the side of the road, the bike skids out from underneath it, and the monkey snatches at a small child dressed in yellow, yanking them off of a bench.

Spectators yell in horror as the monkey grabs the child again and the toddler is then dragged along the pavement behind it.

When the monkey lets go, the child immediately gets to their feet and starts running back to the bench, audibly crying.

Jasa Supanji, who filmed the incident from above the street and provided the video to Storyful, said that it had happened on May 2.

The incident occurred during a form of traditional entertainment known as a “topeng monyet” show, according to news outlet Indozone, which loosely translates to “monkey mask.”

This type of entertainment typically features long-tailed macaques being trained to perform, sometimes while wearing doll masks. The practice was banned in Jakarta in 2013, after animal rights organizations protested that the macaques were often mistreated and kept in poor conditions.

It’s unclear why the monkey grabbed on to the child -- in the video, the monkey appears to have a string or cord of some type attached to its neck, possibly to a collar, meaning it may have simply been trying to hold onto something while its handler pulled it back.

According to Indozone, spectators said the monkey was beaten by its handler after the incident with the toddler.