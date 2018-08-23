Video of intern sprinting to deliver Manafort news goes viral
Cassie Semyon, 21, an intern for NBC News, runs from the courthouse with results outside of federal court as jury deliberations are announced in the trial of the former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:13AM EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Even on a fast-paced day of breaking news, the sprinting intern in the blue dress stood out.
Photos and video going viral on social media captured NBC News intern Cassie Semyon's mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news of Paul Manafort's conviction on Tuesday.
In a tweet punctuated by a "GoBlueDressGo" hashtag, Semyon thanked Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin for capturing the image. NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted that she's "so proud." Runner's World saluted her sprint under the headline, "Give that woman a job."
Electronic devices are prohibited in the federal courthouse where jurors convicted U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager of tax evasion and bank fraud, so Semyon dashed out in her flats, carrying her pen and notebook like batons to break the news.
The sprint from the Manafort courthouse after the verdict: guilty on 8 felony counts; hung jury on 10 counts. (No phones allowed in courthouse, so news comes via fleet feet.) pic.twitter.com/JDc8QyMBxs— melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) August 21, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Suspect in Iowa woman's slaying was a hardworking farmhand
- Canadian man pleads guilty to killing same-sex couple in New Hampshire
- Church's past looms large over Pope's visit to Ireland
- Video of intern sprinting to deliver Manafort news goes viral
- ISIS releases audio recording purportedly of its leader