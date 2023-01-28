Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline

In this Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 file photo, Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C. The family at the center of an unfolding legal drama in a South Carolina town is used to using its power, but not being questioned. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) In this Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 file photo, Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C. The family at the center of an unfolding legal drama in a South Carolina town is used to using its power, but not being questioned. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social