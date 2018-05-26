

CTVNews.ca Staff





A midair brawl on an American Airlines flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Miami was captured on video by one of the flight’s passengers.

The incident, which happened last Wednesday, allegedly began when a flight attendant refused to serve more alcohol to a passenger who has since been identified as Jason Felix.

In a series of videos posted to YouTube, Felix can be seen becoming increasingly aggressive and threatening.

Another passenger, who has been identified as an off-duty police officer, then attempts to intervene and quickly becomes involved in a physical altercation with Felix. A third passenger eventually steps in and stops the fight.

Upon arrival in Miami, Felix was escorted off the plane by police. He is now facing federal charges for interfering with a flight crew.

If convicted, Felix could face up to 20 years in prison and a US$250,000 (CAD$324,000) fine.