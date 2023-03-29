Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honour and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week.
The downtown ceremony for the victims of the shooting at The Covenant School was largely sombre and silent and filled with young people. First lady Jill Biden and singer Sheryl Crow were among those attending, as were civic leaders including the mayor and police chief.
"Just two days ago was our city's worst day," Mayor John Cooper said. "I so wish we weren't here, but we need to be here."
Earlier in the day, Pope Francis sent condolences to the city and offered prayers to those affected.
Police have said a 28-year-old former student drove up to the school Monday morning, shot out the glass doors, entered and began firing indiscriminately.
The dead were identified as students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, also 61.
Authorities have not yet determined the shooter's motive but say the assailant did not target specific victims.
Another performer featured at the vigil, musician Margo Price, has been particularly vocal about Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's position on state gun laws. In response to the shooting, Price tweeted: "Our children are dying and being shot in school, but you're more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands."
Lee said late Tuesday that Peak was a close friend of his wife, Maria, and that the two had been planning to meet for dinner after Peak's work that day.
"Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends," Lee said in a video statement, adding that his wife once taught with Peak and Koonce. The women, he said, "have been family friends for decades."
Crow has also pushed for stricter gun-control laws and released a tribute song to the 20 children and six adults who were killed in 2012 at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. She responded to a tweet from Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee in which Blackburn said she and her husband were "heartbroken" over the shooting and that she and her office stood "ready to assist."
"If you are ready to assist," Crow tweeted, "please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down."
"Our hearts are just broken with the pain and sorrow of knowing that parents in our community had to identify the bodies of their children today who were murdered yesterday in classrooms with assault rifles -- thinking about what that must have been like as a parent of a 9-year- old," said Ketch Secor, another musician who was attending Wednesday's vigil.
Cooper and Democratic Rep. Harold Love Jr. have also called for stronger gun-control measures. The Republican-led Statehouse has largely rebuffed such calls.
Pastor George Grant, a leader with the Nashville Presbytery, steered clear of the political debate.
"As pundits and politicians try to make sense out of the senseless, we're not really asking why. We know why -- we live in a broken, fallen world," Grant said. The church linked to the school is a member of the presbytery, which includes congregations in middle Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky.
In a blog post published Wednesday, Grant recounted how notifications about an active shooter at the school interrupted a presbytery planning meeting that included Chad Scruggs, Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor and father of one of the shooting victims.
"We emptied into the hallway, stricken, eyes clouded with unbelief, horror and grief. ... Our worst fears were realized," Grant wrote.
Police said the shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack. Hale was fatally shot by police at the school Monday.
Authorities have given unclear information on Hale's gender.
For hours Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. Later in the day, the police chief said Hale was transgender. In an email Tuesday, a police spokesperson said Hale "was assigned female at birth" but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile.
Maria Colomy, a former teacher at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled Hale as a talented artist while a student in Colomy's social media class in 2017. Colomy remembered Hale "going above and beyond" on projects."
She said she saw postings on Facebook during the past year in which Hale wrote about the death of a romantic partner and asked to be called by a male name and male pronouns.
Hale had "been very publicly grieving" on Facebook, Colomy said. "It was during that grief (Hale) said, 'In this person's honour, I am going to be the person who I want to be, and I want to be called Aiden."'
On Hale's first day at the Nossi School, Colomy said she saw Hale become frustrated while trying to log into the student portal and start to cry.
"I went up to (Hale) and said, `Hey, if you need to step out, it's totally OK,"' Colomy said. But after that, Colomy said Hale began to feel safe at school and "really started thriving."
Samira Hardcastle, who attended both middle and high school with Hale, said Hale seemed sweet and socially awkward. Hardcastle said she spoke to Hale briefly last month at an event for a mutual friend, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
As a middle school teacher, Hardcastle said, she is still processing what happened.
"I don't think we can rationalize irrational actions, so I am just trying to make peace with that," she said.
------
AP Religion News Editor Holly Meyer in Nashville and News Verification Reporter Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis hospitalized after experiencing breathing difficulties: Vatican
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered
To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has introduced a one-time grocery rebate for low- and modest-income Canadians. Here is what we know about the rebate.
Spending to increase economic capacity is fiscally responsible, Freeland says in post-budget defence
Defending her latest federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said spending that increases economic capacity is fiscally responsible.
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
'Compostable' food packaging may contain hazardous 'forever chemicals': Canadian study
As Canada phases out single-use plastics, more restaurants are opting to use 'compostable' takeout containers. But a new study suggests some of these supposedly eco-friendly containers may pose hazards to our health and the environment.
Many Canadians like to tell 'white lies' about home-cooked meals: survey
Have you ever had to lie about the quality of a home-cooked meal to protect someone's feelings? According to a new survey by Research Co. you’re not the only one.
Victim of Vancouver stabbing had asked man not to vape near toddler, says grieving mom
The family of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Vancouver last weekend says he was attacked after asking someone not to vape near his young daughter.
From royal titles to animal testing: The law changes coming in the budget bill
The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a series of affordability measures, tax changes, and major spends on health care and the clean economy. But, tucked into the 255-page document are a series of smaller items you may have missed.
Canada
-
Canadian supporters of missing Chinese human-rights defender want more information
Canadian supporters of Dong Guangping, a missing Chinese human-rights defender, are disappointed with what they call a disingenuous response from Vietnamese officials to the United Nations.
-
Veterans' groups call for answers as budget stokes memories of past cuts
The trauma of past cost-cutting exercises is looming large as national veterans' organizations anxiously await word on how the federal budget will affect ill and injured ex-soldiers.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing had asked man not to vape near toddler, says grieving mom
The family of a 37-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Vancouver last weekend says he was attacked after asking someone not to vape near his young daughter.
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest camp
RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered
To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has introduced a one-time grocery rebate for low- and modest-income Canadians. Here is what we know about the rebate.
World
-
Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in U.S.
The man who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence returned Wednesday to the United States, where he will reunite with his family after being held for more than two years.
-
Why the debate over repealing Iraq War approval matters
U.S. Congress is moving toward doing something it hasn't done since the Vietnam War -- repealing authorizations for the president's use of military force. For lawmakers, that's an important gesture toward reclaiming a say over the wars America wages abroad.
-
Florida governor's board says Disney stripped them of power
Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers.
-
Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail
Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking as a Romanian court denied their request to be released on bail on Wednesday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. He also invited the leader of China, long aligned with Russia, to visit.
-
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honour and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week.
Politics
-
Spending to increase economic capacity is fiscally responsible, Freeland says in post-budget defence
Defending her latest federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said spending that increases economic capacity is fiscally responsible.
-
From royal titles to animal testing: The law changes coming in the budget bill
The 2023 federal budget released this week includes a series of affordability measures, tax changes, and major spends on health care and the clean economy. But, tucked into the 255-page document are a series of smaller items you may have missed.
-
RCMP interviewing Canadians held in detention camps in Syria: sources
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers are currently in northeast Syria, interviewing Canadians held in detention camps in order to bring them back to Canada. The three Mounties have so far interviewed only Canadian women in Al-Roj camp.
Health
-
Clock ticks on Liberal-NDP deal as budget omits pharmacare bill promised in 2023
One of the Liberals' outstanding promises for 2023 in their deal with the NDP was conspicuously absent from the federal budget.
-
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
Drugs that combat obesity are under consideration for the first time for the World Health Organization's 'essential medicines list,' used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the UN agency told Reuters.
-
Pet cats and dogs may help protect infants from food allergies, study suggests
Children who live with cats or dogs during fetal development and early infancy may be less likely than other kids to develop food allergies, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Could Canada soon standardize USB chargers? Feds looking into it, budget says
Tucked into the 2023 federal budget unveiled on Tuesday in Ottawa, the Liberals have announced plans to explore implementing a standard charging port across Canada, in an effort to save Canadians some money and reduce waste.
-
Apple rolls out buy now, pay later service: What to know
Apple is getting into the buy now, pay later space with a few tweaks to the existing model -- including no option to pay with a credit card. The company will roll out the product to some consumers this spring, and will begin reporting the loans to credit bureaus in the fall.
-
Elon Musk and scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT
A group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak are calling for a 6-month pause to consider AI's risks on society.
Entertainment
-
Actress Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children flee campus after Nashville school shooting
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she was near Nashville's Covenant School soon after Monday's deadly shooting of six people, including three children, and helped some students get away from the scene.
-
Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton duet with 'rainbow' in title
Students at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, were set to perform a 2017 duet by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, until school administration asked fors its removal from the concert because its lyrics 'could be deemed controversial.'
-
U.S. Army quickly plans new ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest
The Army is working to quickly pull together some new recruiting ads to air during the NCAA's Final Four basketball games this weekend, after being forced to yank commercials that featured actor Jonathan Majors, in the wake of his arrest last Saturday.
Business
-
Canada makes amendments to foreign homebuyers ban – here's what they look like
Months after Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers took effect on Jan. 1, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has made several amendments to the legislation allowing non-Canadians to purchase residential properties in certain circumstances.
-
Businesses praise credit card fee relief but consumers savings not guaranteed
Small business owners are praising a measure in the federal budget to lower credit card interchange fees, but some industry representatives argued the move will do little to save costs for consumers.
-
What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered
To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has introduced a one-time grocery rebate for low- and modest-income Canadians. Here is what we know about the rebate.
Lifestyle
-
New type of cruise gains in popularity after COVID
A new type of boat tour is gaining popularity for its sustainable approaches to cruises and destination is the goal mentality.
-
Many Canadians like to tell 'white lies' about home-cooked meals: survey
Have you ever had to lie about the quality of a home-cooked meal to protect someone's feelings? According to a new survey by Research Co. you’re not the only one.
-
Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelenskyy
A Japanese student showed up to graduation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's lookalike, wearing his signature olive-colored, snug-fit T-shirt and khaki trousers to show his support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.
Sports
-
Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA
Indonesia was stripped of hosting the men's Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday amid political turmoil regarding Israel's participation.
-
Canada will face Italy, Sweden and Chile in Davis Cup title defence
Defending champion Canada will face Italy, Sweden and Chile in the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup men's tennis tournament.
-
What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?
Major League Baseball's new rules package is set for its regular-season debut Thursday when all 30 teams play their first game. For many fans, it'll be the first time seeing the sport's sizable list of rules changes, including a pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and bigger bases, which were tested in spring exhibitions but weren't used in the WBC.
Autos
-
The Lamborghini Revuelto is a 1,001 horsepower hybrid supercar flagship
Closing out a half century of purely gasoline-powered V12 cars going back to the brand's earliest models, Luxury Italian sports car designer Lamborghini has unveiled its first supercar with a charging port.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose
U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash.
-
New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry
California lawmakers on Monday approved the nation's first penalty for price gouging at the pump, voting to give regulators the power to punish oil companies for profiting from the type of gas price spikes that plagued the nation's most populous state last summer.