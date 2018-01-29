

The Associated Press





SAN FRANCISCO - A woman sexually assaulted by a former Stanford University swimmer will no longer participate in the school's plan to place a plaque near the on-campus fraternity house where the assault occurred.

Michele Dauber is a Stanford law professor and family friend of the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous. Dauber proposed the project and said the university rejected two quotes for the plaque from the statement the victim read during the January 2016 sentencing of Brock Turner.

Stanford spokesman Ernest Miranda said one of the proposed quotes was inappropriate and the other may upset other sexual assault victims.

Turner served three months in jail after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting the woman behind a trash bin during an on-campus fraternity party. Turner also had to register as a sex offender.