Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

    Police officers cordon off the area after a shooting in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (Andrea Comas/AP Photo)
    MADRID -

    Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

    Police said he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

    Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain's conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

    Police are investigating the shooting.

    Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras' life was not in immediate danger.

    "Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger," Abascal said.

    Popular Party President Alberto Nunez Feijoo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

