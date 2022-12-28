Veteran Bosnian Croat politician named as prime minister-designate

Borjana Kristo of Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ) who is running for the Bosnian Presidency speaks a campaign rally in Mostar, Bosnia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Borjana Kristo of Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ) who is running for the Bosnian Presidency speaks a campaign rally in Mostar, Bosnia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social