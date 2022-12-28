Veteran Bosnian Croat politician named as prime minister-designate

SARAJEVO, Bosnia -

A veteran Bosnian Croat politician has received a mandate to form a new government, positioning her to become the first female prime minister in the Balkan country's history.

Borjana Kristo accepted the role of prime minister-designate on Wednesday after 23 lawmakers in the 42-seat lower house of Bosnia's parliament voted to approve the appointment.

She has 35 days to form a Cabinet. Kristo has held various legislative and executive posts during almost three decades in politics.

For the first time in over a decade, the proposed governing coalition excludes the main Bosniak nationalist party but includes the Croat and Serb nationalist parties respectively led by Kristo and staunchly pro-Russian Serb politician Milorad Dodik.