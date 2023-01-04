Vestment worn by Benedict on display in Rome gallery turning heads

ROME -

A small gallery window, just a few blocks from St. Peter’s Basilica, is drawing a lot of attention these days.

In the front display, along a narrow cobblestone street, is the most precious gift given to the gallery operator: one of the last vestments worn by Pope Benedict XVI before he resigned in 2013.

“It was very important for me to have this; it’s a huge acknowledgement of the work we’re doing to try to create a museum,” Ivan Marsura, director of Galleria Arte Poli, told CTV National News on Wednesday.

The simple white vestment with a short white ‘pellegrina’ cape was gifted to Marsura, who says he is planning to create a “Museum of Popes” with his dozens of items collected over the years.

“To prevent things and items of the popes from disappearing,” Marsura said.

The vestment is now one of his most beloved items.

Some of the thousands of people who have filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to Benedict lying in state have stopped by the gallery, many snapping a photo and even a selfie with the garment.

“Yesterday, there was a mother and her child, who was in a wheelchair, they came here and asked if the child could kiss the vestment,” Marsura said.

Once they did she told him the child’s second name was Benedict.

“They were so emotional; it was so touching,” he said.

Marsura began his private collection years ago, at first purchasing items, but he says in 2013, when the Vatican gave him one of Benedict’s vestments, other bishops and cardinals have since donated to his collection. A museum and foundation is apparently in the works, with the goal of preventing documents and pictures from being lost or stolen.

Marsura says he has hundreds of documents, books, pictures and other objects, some already on display in the gallery, but he wants an official museum and charitable foundation to be established.

Lying on the floor of the gallery is a large banner that reads “Benedict XVI - Doctor of the Church.” Marsura says he believes Benedict is higher than a saint, and that he is planning with some friends to unfurl the banner during Benedict’s funeral Thursday.

Outside, people stopped in front of the gallery, admiring the vestment and taking photos.

“I love being in Rome, one of the most beautiful parts is the historical and cultural significance of everything and it’s impossible to ignore the church.” Courtney Mills, an opera singer who moved to Rome from the United States, told CTV National News.

She believes “[Benedict] was a great lover of music and wanted to bring joy and beauty to many people’s lives and I think that is important.”

Viewing this vestment from the street, just blocks from where Benedict is lying in sate, seems to bring joy to many people, a unique way to pay their respects where they least expected it.