World

    • 'Very dangerous situation': Tropical Storm Francine forms off Mexico and is expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane

    This Sept. 8, 2024 satellite image shows a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP) This Sept. 8, 2024 satellite image shows a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)
    Share
    MIAMI -

    Tropical Storm Francine formed Monday off the coast of Mexico and was expected to drench the Texas coast with up to a foot (30 centimetres) of rain before coming ashore in Louisiana on Wednesday night as a hurricane.

    “We’re going to have a very dangerous situation developing by the time we get into Wednesday for portions of the north-central Gulf Coast, primarily along the coast of Louisiana, where we’re going to see the potential for life threatening storm surge inundation and hurricane force winds,” said Michael Brennan, director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Francine is taking aim at a stretch of coastline that has yet to fully recover since hurricanes Laura and Delta decimated Lake Charles, La., four years ago.

    The hurricane centre said Francine is located about 245 miles (395 kilometres) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, and about 480 miles (770 kilometres) south-southeast of Cameron, La. Francine’s top winds Monday morning were about 50 miles per hour (85 kilometres per hour). A tropical storm is defined by sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph (62 kph and 117 kph).

    Francine should be a hurricane as it approaches the northwestern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, pushing a storm surge of up to 10 feet (three metres), forecasters said.

    “Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash flooding along the coast of far northeast Mexico, portions of the southernmost Texas coast, the Upper Texas Coast, southern Louisiana, and southern Mississippi into Thursday morning. A risk of flash and urban flooding exists across portions of the Mid-South from Wednesday into Friday morning,” the hurricane centre warned.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News