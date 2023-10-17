World

    • Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks

    Visitors enjoy the Chateau de Versailles gardens, outside Paris, France, on July 15, 2023. The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Visitors enjoy the Chateau de Versailles gardens, outside Paris, France, on July 15, 2023. The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
    PARIS -

    The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, is being evacuated for a security scare. It's the second time in four days the palace has had to close, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.

    The former royal palace's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding."

    The post gave no other details.

    The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats, police said.

    France stepped up its terror alert level in the wake of the school attack in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.

