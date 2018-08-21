Vermont's transgender candidate for governor getting death threats
Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist, center, a transgender woman and former electric company executive, embraces supporters after claiming victory during her election night party in Burlington, Vt., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:33PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. -- Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate says she's been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.
Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont's Democratic gubernatorial primary last week, says the threats began before the primary when people across the country and the world started to pay attention to her campaign.
Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor.
She says the threats have been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.
As a result of the threats, Hallquist says her campaign isn't publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.
Hallquist says she's not surprised by the threats. She says it's a "natural outcome of our divided country."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Jury in Manafort trial: What if we can't agree on 1 count?
- At emotional Korean reunions, genuine talk often impossible
- Trump plans intense cross-U.S. tour to promote Republicans for midterms
- Vermont's transgender candidate for governor getting death threats
- Trump's Supreme Court nominee tells senator Roe v. Wade is settled law