World

    • Venice mayor orders halt to buses operated by company following second crash that injured 15

    Police check the scene of a passenger bus accident in Mestre, near the city of Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File) Police check the scene of a passenger bus accident in Mestre, near the city of Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
    ROME -

    The mayor of Venice ordered an immediate stop to electric buses operated by La Linea company after a bus crashed in the Italian city, injuring 15 people. This is the company's second accident following the fiery Oct.3 collision that killed 21 people.

    The bus crashed Saturday evening into a building in Mestre, a Venice borough. The injured were not in serious condition, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in a statement.

    On Oct. 3, an all-electric bus -- carrying foreign tourists -- fell from an elevated street in Mestre en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera. The bus fell a few meters before crashing close to railway tracks, where it caught fire.

    The Italian driver and 20 foreign tourists were killed.

    City officials suggested the driver, Alberto Rizzotto, who had an untarnished record, may have suffered a heart attack. But according to the local daily Corriere del Veneto, preliminary results of his autopsy dispelled that.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We're coping,' Canada's ambassador to Israel says, amid ongoing airlifts

    Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News