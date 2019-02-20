Venezuela seeks UN support against 'military aggression'
The UN Security Council vote on referring the Syrian crisis to the International Criminal Court for investigation of possible war crimes, Thursday, May 22, 2014. (AP / Bebeto Matthews)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 5:56PM EST
Venezuela's U.N. Mission is inviting ambassadors of 46 countries to an informal meeting Friday with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to underline the U.N. Charter's commitment to noninterference in a nation's internal affairs and oppose "threats of military aggression."
The invitation, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, includes a proposed letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing "serious concerns" at what it says are "threats to use force" against Venezuela in violation of the U.N. Charter.
Venezuela's Mission asked the 46 countries to consider signing the letter.
It also supports calls for Venezuela's political crisis to be settled "through peaceful means" and "a genuine and inclusive process of national dialogue."
The draft expresses confidence that Guterres can promote a political solution among Venezuelans and stop "all calls for a military solution."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Canadian woman disappointed Pope didn't join meeting of bishops, sex abuse survivors
- Amnesty documents Venezuelan rights violations since start of democracy protests
- Abuse survivors demand Vatican transparency, accountability
- Statue of WWII kiss vandalized after U.S. sailor's death
- Venezuela seeks UN support against 'military aggression'