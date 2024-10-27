World

    • Vehicle rams into crowd outside Mexico cathedral, injures 16

    File -- Police lights are seen on April 28, 2023. (Matt Rourke / The Associated Press) File -- Police lights are seen on April 28, 2023. (Matt Rourke / The Associated Press)
    A vehicle rammed into a crowd outside a cathedral in Mexico and injured at least 16 people Saturday night, local authorities said.

    Guadalajara's government in a statement on X said a person allegedly stole a pickup truck near a local market and drove into the plaza in front of Guadalajara Cathedral in an attempt to escape.

    Manuel Romo, the government's secretary general, told local reporters the injured were as young as 14. He said a suspect was in custody.

    "Thankfully everyone is stable and we've been in touch with their families," Veronica Delgadillo, mayor of Guadalajara, said at a local hospital, where two patients stayed for observation overnight.

