Vatican weighs in on latest 'Vatican Girl' tempest after investigations are reopened

Pope Francis passes past people holding pictures of missing person Emanuela Orlandi as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. Fifteen-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican messenger who lived with his family in Vatican City, disappeared 30 years ago (June 22, 1983) when she went to a music lesson. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Pope Francis passes past people holding pictures of missing person Emanuela Orlandi as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. Fifteen-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican messenger who lived with his family in Vatican City, disappeared 30 years ago (June 22, 1983) when she went to a music lesson. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social