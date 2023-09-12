Vatican opens up a palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins and housing its highly secretive tribunals

A general view of Palazzo della Cancelleria a renaissance building in the centre of Rome that holds the Vatican supreme court, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo) A general view of Palazzo della Cancelleria a renaissance building in the centre of Rome that holds the Vatican supreme court, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News