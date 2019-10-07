Vatican considering ordaining married men to solve Amazon priest shortage
Pope Francis speaks during the opening session of the Amazon synod, at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 5:41AM EDT
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has told South American bishops to speak "courageously" at a meeting on the Amazon, where the shortage of priests is so acute that the Vatican is considering ordaining married men and giving women official church ministries.
Francis on Monday opened the work of the three-week synod, or meeting of bishops, called to chart new ways to better minister to indigenous communities and care for the rainforest they call home.
Among the most contentious proposals on the synod agenda is whether married community elders could be ordained priests. Currently indigenous Catholics in remote parts of the Amazon can go months without seeing a priest or receiving the sacraments.
Another proposal calls for bishops to identify new "official ministries" for women, though priestly ordination for them is off the table.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Iraqi police to replace army in Baghdad neighbourhood
- U.S.'s most prolific serial killer has murdered at least 50: FBI
- Johnson battles to surmount EU opposition to Brexit plan
- Vatican considering ordaining married men to solve Amazon priest shortage
- Police arrest 1 of 2 wanted in deadly Kansas bar shooting