Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests
Pope Francis blesses the crowd during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St.Pter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:38PM EDT
VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican has called the sex abuse described in a grand jury report in Pennsylvania "criminal and morally reprehensible."
In a statement released late Thursday, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said "those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and faith."
He said that victims should know that Pope Francis is on their side.
