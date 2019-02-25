

Frances D'Emilio, The Associated Press





VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican on Tuesday described as "painful" the news of the conviction in Australia of Cardinal George Pell, one of Pope Francis' most trusted aides and advisers, for molesting two choirboys in the 1990s, but insisted the prelate has the right to defend himself until the appeals process is completed.

Acting Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti on Tuesday read a brief statement but took no questions about the conviction, which was delivered unanimously in December and appealed by Pell last week.

Due to a court order, news of the verdict couldn't be published until Tuesday. Pell, 77, risks a maximum prison term of 50 years.

The conviction of Pell, who had been appointed by Francis to be the Vatican's treasurer, risks further staining the pontiff's already spotty record on cracking down on credibly accused clergy and over transparency on church handling of high-profile cases.

In 2016, reports emerged that Australian police were investigating abuse allegations against Pell that involved minors. But the pope allowed the cardinal then to stay on in his Vatican roles as Francis' leading financial adviser and as the Holy See's economy chief, without any restrictive measures.

After Pell left Rome in summer 2017 to defend himself in his homeland, Australian church authorities forbid Pell from publicly saying Mass or having contact with children.

"In order to ensure the course of justice, the Holy Father has confirmed the precautionary measures which had been imposed by the local Ordinary on Cardinal George Pell when he returned to Australia," Gisotti said.

Thus, he said, while awaiting "definitive assessment of the facts" Pell is "prohibited from exercising public ministry and from having any voluntary contact whatsoever with minors."

Francis had tapped Pell as his economy minister in 2014, early in his papacy, even though some allegations against the Australian were known at that time. Pell's term in that role runs out this year.

The verdict represented "painful news that, as we are well aware, has shocked many people, not only in Australia," Gisotti said, adding that the Vatican is awaiting "the outcome of the appeals process, recalling that Cardinal Pell maintains his innocence and has the right to defend himself until the last stage of appeal."

Pope Francis has in some cases cast doubt on victims' allegations of abuse and coverups against high-profile clergy, including a notable case in Chile.

Earlier this month, Francis expelled former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from the priesthood after a Vatican trial found the churchman guilty of sexual abuse of minors and adults, including in the confessional.

The Pell and McCarrick cases drastically escalate the gravity and reach of the sexual abuse scandals for the Vatican, where last week bishops from around the world met to map prevention strategies.