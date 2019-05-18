Van passenger impaled by tripod dropped onto California freeway
The driver of the van says that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass.
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:49AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Authorities say somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.
The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. He says it went through his passenger's lung and popped out.
The man survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man they suspect threw the tripod was arrested on a warrant but may face a charge of attempted murder.
Page volunteers with El Dorado Veteran Resources and had picked up his passenger, another veteran, from the airport.
