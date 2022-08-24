Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers
In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's board of trustees fired Arredondo during a meeting also attended by parents and survivors of the May 24 massacre. Arredondo, who was not present, is the first officer to lose his job following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.
His ouster came three months to the day after the tragedy and less than two weeks before students return to school in Uvalde, where some children are still too scared or scarred to go back inside a classroom.
The board faced withering criticism, with one young girl approaching a microphone to to ask why law enforcement hadn't protected her friends and teachers. "Turn in your badge," she demanded.
The crowd cheered following the vote, and some parents walked away in tears. Outside, several Uvalde residents called for other officers to be held accountable.
"Coward!" some in the audience yelled as the meeting got underway.
Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has come under the most intense scrutiny of the nearly 400 officers who rushed to school but waited more than 70 minutes to confront the 18-year-old gunman in the fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School.
Most notably, Arredondo was criticized for not ordering officers to act sooner. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack.
Minutes before the school board meeting got underway, Arredondo's attorney released a scathing 4,500-word letter that amounted to the police chief's fullest defense to date of his actions. Over 17 defiant pages, Arredondo was described not as a fumbling chief blamed in a damning state investigation for not taking command and wasting time searching for keys to a likely unlocked door, but instead as a brave officer whose level-headed decisions saved the lives of other students.
It alleges that Arredondo warned the district about a variety of security issues in the schools a year before the shooting and asserted he wasn't in charge of the scene. The letter also accused Uvalde school officials of putting his safety at risk by not allowing him to carry a weapon to the school board meeting, citing "legitimate risks of harm to the public and to Chief Arredondo."
"Chief Arredondo is a leader and a courageous officer who with all of the other law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, should be celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn't reach in time," George Hyde wrote.
Hyde's office has not responded to a request for comment.
Uvalde school officials have been under increasing pressure from victims' families and members of the community, many of whom had called for Arredondo's termination. Superintendent Hal Harrell first moved to fire Arredondo in July but postponed the decision at the request of Arredondo's attorney.
At the meeting was Ruben Torres, father of Chloe Torres, who survived the shooting in room 112 of the school.
"Right now, being young, she is having a hard time handling this horrific event," Torres said.
Shirley Zamora, the mother of a student at Robb Elementary, said accountability shouldn't end with Arredondo's dismissal.
"This is just going to be the beginning. It's a long process," she said.
Only one other officer -- Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police chief on the day of massacre -- is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, which had more than 90 state troopers at the scene, is conducting an investigation into the response by state police. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said McCraw, the state police chief, also deserves scrutiny.
"You fail at something so badly that people are getting hurt, then certainly we have to have some greater accountability," he said.
School officials have said the Robb Elementary campus will no longer be used when students return Sept 6. Instead, campuses elsewhere in Uvalde will serve as temporary classrooms for elementary school students, not all of whom are willing to return to school in-person following the shooting.
School officials say a virtual academy will be offered for students. The district has not said how many students will attend virtually, but a new state law passed last year in Texas following the pandemic limits the number of eligible students receiving remote instruction to "10% of all enrolled students within a given school system."
Schools can seek a waiver to exceed the limit but Uvalde has not done so, according to the Texas Education Agency.
New measures to improve school safety in Uvalde include "8-foot, non-scalable perimeter fencing" at elementary, middle and high school campuses, according to the school district. Officials say they have also installed additional security cameras, upgraded locks, enhanced training for district staff and improving communication.
------
Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but still up in the air is how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one -- and how soon.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
China warned it will take 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
Statistics Canada says job vacancies reached another new high in June
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies climbed 3.2 per cent in June to reach a new high as employers were looking to fill more than one million positions for a third consecutive month.
Canada
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
World
-
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.
-
Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78
Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.
-
Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death
Japan's national police chief said Thursday he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
-
Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight
Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.
-
Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit
The Justice Department on Thursday submitted to a judge proposed redactions to the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.
-
Taiwan aims for big rise in defence spending amid escalating China tension
Taiwan proposed on Thursday US$19 billion in defence spending for next year, a double-digit increase on 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets, weeks after China staged large-scale military exercises around the island it views as its territory.
Politics
-
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a "dog whistle" to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Canadian Armed Forces' largest Arctic training exercise today in what experts say is a clear signal that defending Canada's North is now a priority for his government.
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Health
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system
More than 230 Ukrainian nationals with health-care backgrounds are in the process of getting approved to join Nova Scotia's health-care system, which has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.
-
Health Canada seizes fake Viagra, Cialis from Ontario convenience store
A batch of fake erectile dysfunction pills have been seized from a Scarborough, Ont. convenience store and officials are warning anyone who may have purchased the counterfeit products to toss them.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
-
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
-
Nick Cannon set to welcome his ninth child
Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again. The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell.
Business
-
Rogers to spend $261M to split networks, but can't quantify economic impact of outage
Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.
-
U.S. government revision shows economy shrank 0.6 per cent last quarter
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6 per cent annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.
-
TD Bank prepares for economic downturn as profit falls in third quarter
TD Bank Group reported a drop in third quarter profits Thursday as it took a large adjustment related to its pending acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Bank and set aside money for potential loan losses ahead on a worsening economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses
Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
Sports
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
-
Nova Scotia's Troy Ryan to coach Canadian women's hockey team to 2026 Olympics
Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at the next Winter Olympic Games. The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., and Hockey Canada have agreed to an unprecedented four-year extension, which keeps Ryan behind Canada's bench until Milan and Cortina, Italy, in 2026.
-
CP Women's Open showcases past, present, and future of Canadian golf
18 Canadians are set to tee-off at the national championship CP Women's Open starting Thursday.
Autos
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
-
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.