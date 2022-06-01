Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting
The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating.
In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN that he's speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
"I've been on the phone with them every day," Arredondo said. The chief has been the focus of ire in the community and beyond over allegations that he delayed sending officers into the school on May 24, believing that the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and the shooting had morphed into a hostage situation.
Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Funerals began this week, and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attended Wednesday's services for teacher Irma Garcia, who was killed in the attack, and her husband, Joe Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days later.
The district announced Wednesday that students and staff would not return to that campus, though plans were still being finalized on where the less than 600 students would attend classes in the fall.
Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said Wednesday that his office is working with state and federal agencies to request upwards of US$45 million in federal funding for the school.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, its School Emergency Response to Violence, known as Project SERV, "funds short-term education-related services" to help educational facilities "recover from a violent or traumatic event in which the learning environment has been disrupted."
Gutierrez said he is unaware of any plans to tear down Robb Elementary but that funds obtained through the program by other schools have traditionally been used to rebuild.
State officials have said police waited for more than an hour outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help. At one point there were as many as 19 officers in the hallway, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told media outlets in a Wednesday interview that he'd arrived at the funeral home across the street from the school about 15 minutes after "the first call" came that Ramos had crashed his truck nearby. McLaughlin said that while at the funeral home, he was standing near an official he identified only as "the negotiator." He said that person unsuccessfully tried to reach the gunman via cellphone.
"His main goal was to try to get this person on the phone," McLaughlin said in the interview with Telemundo San Antonio and The Washington Post. "They tried every number they could find," but the gunman did not pick up the phone.
Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that Arredondo had not responded to DPS requests for two days, while other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements.
Arredondo has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press. Considine told AP Wednesday that Arredondo had not responded to Texas Rangers' requests for follow-up interviews as of Tuesday. The Texas Rangers -- the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety that focuses on major crimes -- have not commented on Arredondo's insistence he was in regular touch with DPS.
The Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, which represents police officers, has urged its members to cooperate with "all government investigations" into the shooting and police response, and endorsed a federal probe by the Justice Department.
The confusing and sometimes contradictory information released in the week since the deadly shooting continued Tuesday with the revelation that the exterior door used by the gunman was not left propped open by a teacher, as police previously said.
They have now determined that the teacher, who has not been identified, propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus, Considine said. But, Considine said, the door that was designed to lock when shut did not lock.
Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded, sometimes providing conflicting information or withdrawing statements hours later. State police have said some accounts were preliminary and could change as more witnesses are interviewed.
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state to conduct in-person school district security audits, including random, unannounced "intruder detection" visits to campuses "to find weak points and how quickly they can penetrate buildings without being stopped."
"This will improve accountability and ensure school districts are following the plans they create," Abbott said in a letter to the head of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University. Texas has more than 1,200 school districts, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Abbott also asked top lawmakers to convene a legislative committee to examine and make recommendations on "school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more." The next Texas legislative session is scheduled for January 2023, although some lawmakers have urged Abbott to call a special session in response to the shooting.
After previous mass shootings at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe High School and a Walmart in El Paso, Abbott convened "roundtable" discussions, sometimes involving survivors and victims' families.
After the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, lawmakers in 2019 approved $100 million for schools to improve campus safety with metal detectors, vehicle barriers, shooter alarms systems and other safety measures. They also allowed more teachers to carry guns on campus and be trained in campus shooter response.
But Abbott and state lawmakers resisted calls for stricter gun ownership measures. In 2021, Abbott signed into law a measure that allows people 21 and older to carry handguns without a license or training. In Uvalde on Wednesday, Ramos' mother was denied service at the drive-thru. Adriana Reyes then walked into an adjacent convenience store where the cashier said she would not be served.
She declined to speak with an Associated Press reporter on the scene, saying: "I don't want to be rude but I don't want to say anything."
------
Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Uvalde; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; and Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the counts the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard jurors considered
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus; shooter dead
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered
Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. Here's what it means for gun control in the country:
Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Canada
-
Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
World
-
Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting
The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating.
-
California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report
California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harm perpetrated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighbourhoods.
-
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus; shooter dead
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
-
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
The U.S. and Germany pledged on Wednesday to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery, as Russian forces closed in on capturing a key city in the east.
-
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital has left nearly 200 people dead and thousands displaced in the last month alone, according to a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report.
-
U.S. lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba imposed by his predecessor, including ending a prohibition on U.S. airline flights to Cuban airports other than Havana.
Politics
-
Google contacts each MP over fast-tracking of online news bill through Commons
Google has taken the extraordinary step of writing to every MP and senator expressing fears that the online news bill is being rushed through Parliament without proper debate or consideration.
-
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
-
Liberals pressed on whether B.C. drug decriminalization could pave the way elsewhere
The federal Liberals faced calls Wednesday to take a national approach to decriminalization amid the mounting death toll of the opioid crisis, even as the House of Commons voted against an NDP bill to allow drugs for personal use countrywide.
Health
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Thousands of Health PEI patients, staff affected by privacy breach after laptop stolen
Prince Edward Island’s public health authority says its patients and staff may have had their personal information accessed after an employee’s laptop was stolen in early April.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp awarded US$10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile'
Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscar night slap on Wednesday's episode of her 'Red Table Talk,' speaking out publicly on what had happened for the first time.
-
Jurors wrap up second day of deliberations in Hoggard sexual assault trial
Jurors have wrapped up a second day of deliberations in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
Business
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Study finds non-homeowners are pessimistic about buying homes despite cooling prices
A new study conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) finds that Canadians who don't own homes think home ownership remains far out of reach despite prices cooling slightly across the country.
Lifestyle
-
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
Sports
-
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
-
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country's national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach.
-
Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
Three months after declaring he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a US$25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.