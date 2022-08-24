Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social