Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting
The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
In a unanimous vote, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees dismissed police Chief Pete Arredondo, three months to the day after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.
“Coward!” parents yelled in a Uvalde auditorium as the meeting got underway.
Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to the May 24 tragedy. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre — is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.
Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has come under the most intense scrutiny of the nearly 400 officers who rushed to school but waited more than an hour to confront the 18-year-old gunman in a fourth-grade classroom.
Most notably, Arredondo was criticized for not ordering officers to act sooner. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack.
Arredondo was not in attendance with his career on the line.
Instead, minutes before the meeting of the Uvalde school board got underway, Arredondo’s attorney released a scathing 4,500-word letter that amounted to the police chief’s fullest defence to date of his actions. Over 17 defiant pages, Arredondo is not the fumbling school police chief who a damning state investigation blamed for not taking command and wasted time by looking for keys to a likely unlocked door, but a brave officer whose level-headed decisions saved the lives of other students.
The letter also accused Uvalde school officials of putting his life at risk by not letting him carry a weapon to the school board meeting.
“Chief Arredondo is a leader and a courageous officer who with all of the other law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, should be celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn’t reach in time," Hyde wrote.
Uvalde school officials have been under mounting pressure from victims' families and members of the community, many of whom have called for Arredondo's termination. Superintendent Hal Harrell had first moved to fire Arredondo in July but postponed the decision at the request of the police chief's attorney.
Among those at the meeting was Ruben Torres, father of Chloe Torres, who survived the shooting in room 112 of the school. He said that as a former Marine, he took an oath that he faithfully executed willingly, and did not understand why officers did not take action when leadership failed.
“Right now, being young, she is having a hard time handling this horrific event,” Torres said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, which had more than 90 state troopers at the scene, has also launched an internal investigation into the response by state police.
School officials have said the campus at Robb Elementary will no longer be used. Instead, campuses elsewhere in Uvalde will serve as temporary classrooms for elementary school students, not all of whom are willing to return to school in-person following the shooting.
School officials say a virtual academy will be offered for students. The district has not said how many students will attend virtually, but a new state law passed last year in Texas following the pandemic limits the number of eligible students receiving remote instruction to “10 per cent of all enrolled students within a given school system.”
Schools can seek a waiver to exceed the limit but Uvalde has not done so, according to Melissa Holmes, a spokeswoman for the Texas Education Agency.
New measures to improve school safety in Uvalde include “8-foot, non-scalable perimeter fencing” at elementary, middle and high school campuses, according to the school district. Officials say they have also installed additional security cameras, upgraded locks, enhanced training for district staff and improving communication.
However, according to the district's own progress reports, as of Tuesday no fencing had been erected at six of the eight campuses where it was planned, and cameras had only been installed at the high school. Some progress had been made on locks at three of eight campuses, and communication improvement was marked as half complete for each campus.
Uvalde CISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Canada
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
NATO chief's first visit to Canadian Arctic to focus on Russia, climate change
Canada’s longstanding resistance to NATO’s involvement in the Arctic appears to be thawing amidst warming temperatures and a coinciding increase in Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
-
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
World
-
Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
Here is where things stand six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.
-
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting
The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
-
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
Politics
-
Incoming Supreme Court justice O'Bonsawin tells parliamentarians she hopes to make 'lasting contribution'
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
Health
-
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
-
Meghan says she didn't realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she did not realize ambition could be considered a 'terrible' quality in a woman until she started dating her future husband, Prince Harry.
Business
-
Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns
It is feasible to start exporting small shipments of Canadian-made hydrogen to Europe within three years but only if everyone moves quickly, the chairman of a company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada said Wednesday.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
-
Financial markets largely flat; all eyes on upcoming Jackson Hole conference
North American stock markets were largely flat Wednesday as investors took a breather in advance of Friday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.