'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social