Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behaviour by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.
The claims in the suicide note left by Michael Haight, 42, stand in stark contrast to conclusions by investigators in the 57-page report that overwhelmingly portray Haight, and not his wife, as controlling and abusive. The report cites the family's communications before the killings and interviews from community members conducted after the January tragedy.
"This is nonsense and I can't handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society. I kept asking for help and you wouldn't listen," Michael Haight, 42, wrote in the note included in the report released by the city of Enoch.
"I would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me," Haight wrote.
Haight's attorney, Matt Munson, did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.
The report builds off documents released after the murder-suicide that detailed how Haight removed firearms from the home, was investigated on suspicion of child abuse, and searched online for "gunshot in a house" in the lead-up to the shootings.
It paints a picture of Haight as a volatile husband concerned about maintaining a facade of perfection throughout the southern Utah community in which the family lived, where the majority of residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The report also details how bedding was laid over all but one of his children's bodies in bedrooms throughout the home. Body camera footage released along with the report shows a tidy home.
Investigators also interviewed a neighbour who said she was awakened on the night before the eight bodies were discovered when she heard multiple "bangs" that she assumed were fireworks.
The report describes the circumstances leading up to the killings, which took place two weeks after Haight's wife, Tausha Haight, filed for divorce.
People close to the Haights interviewed by investigators whose names were redacted in the report said that Michael Haight had lost his job at Allstate Insurance in nearby Cedar City, Utah and was seeking to start an independent agency.
They said, despite his wife's wishes and pursuit of divorce, that he remained living in the family home up to the tragedy with his wife, five children and mother-in-law, who was there out of safety concerns for her daughter.
The report also details how Haight, his wife, mother-in-law and five children were found in bedrooms throughout the family home on the afternoon of Jan. 4 after a person police described as a "family friend" entered through an open door.
Police had gone to check on the Haights earlier in the afternoon after concerns about their welfare were reported, but left without reporting any signs or observations of violence.
"No one answered the door. It didn't appear that anyone was in the home since no noise could be heard," an Enoch Police officer wrote in a report summarizing his visit to the family home before bodies were discovered.
Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl and her four-year-old child were found in the couple's first floor bedroom laying on pillows, partially covered with blankets and surrounded by blood. The other children were found in bedrooms throughout the home, all of them in their beds except for the seven-year-old on the floor and Haight, who was found lying on the floor on a sleeping bag.
The southern Utah murder-suicide is among more than 30 family mass killings that have occurred in the United States over the past two years. They've happened nearly every 3-1/2 weeks over the last two decades on average, according to a database compiled by USA Today, The Associated Press and Northeastern University on killings where four or more people were killed, not including the perpetrator.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
Canada
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
World
-
Blast at north Iraqi airport raises tension in Kurdish area
An explosion struck next to the Suleimaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region Friday, local officials said. The blast came days after Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.
-
Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.
-
12-year-old among suspects in killing of 3 teens in Florida
A teenager and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths of three teens whose bodies were found along a Florida roadside and in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle, authorities said Friday. Another teen is being sought.
-
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
-
Kamala Harris leads Tennessee rally, backs ousted lawmakers
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip Friday to Tennessee where she called for tougher firearm laws and criticized the Republican-controlled state House.
-
Russia hits illegally annexed Ukraine areas from ground, air
Russian forces used ground- and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponized drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control, causing casualties, building damage and power outages Friday.
Politics
-
Sajjan says Liberals might reverse foreign-aid drop if economy bounces back
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says his government might boost foreign aid spending if the Canadian economy rebounds after criticism over a drop in development funding that has the sector preparing to cut programs.
-
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Health
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
-
Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors
Republican legislators in Kansas approved a plan early Friday to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth, capping a week of intensifying efforts to rolling back LGBTQ rights like other states with GOP-controlled legislatures.
-
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Sci-Tech
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
-
How do you pinpoint a historical volcano eruption? Look at medieval writings about the moon, new study says
Scientists are one step closer to pinpointing the when and where of some of the biggest volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history thanks to detailed records of lunar eclipses written by medieval monks and scribes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return
Lucasfilm announced three new live-action 'Star Wars' films, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, on Friday.
-
WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image in preview show
World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
A Nevada judge has thrown out a drug trafficking charge against a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury's sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes.
Business
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal
Former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani will be heading to prison later this month after an appeals court rejected his bid to remain free while he contests his conviction for carrying out a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.
-
Few details in San Francisco stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry.
Lifestyle
-
'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post
A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
Sports
-
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, and the second round of the Masters ground to a halt as heavy wind and rain rolled through the area.
-
Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers
Climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences, a new study found.
-
Canada's Gushue splits games, qualifies for playoffs at world curling championship
Minutes after dropping a third game at the world men's curling championship on Thursday night, Brad Gushue and his Canadian teammates returned to the ice at TD Place. An impromptu practice session was followed by conversations at the coach's bench.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.