Utah family in shock after an office chair flies into their car windshield on a highway

Members of a family in Lehi, Utah, got quite a scare when they were driving down a highway on Saturday and got hit by a flying office chair.

Video from their dashboard camera shows the moment the chair's metal base shatters the windshield on the passenger side, stunning the driver and her four passengers.

After the impact, the mother who was driving pulled over while one of her daughters called 911.

"It was kind of the luckiest unlucky thing because it didn’t go through the windshield," Lily Eaton, who was in the back seat, told KSLTV. "We’re just really grateful everyone is alive and well."

Her sister, who was seated on the passenger side, sustained some cuts to her legs from the glass. No other injuries were reported.

Watch the incident recorded by the dashboard camera in the video at the top of this article.

With files from CNN's affiliate KSLTV