USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
This file photograph taken July 14, 2010, shows Gannett headquarters in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 1:03PM EDT
MCLEAN, Va. -- The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armour patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.
