US official: UK report is 'stark assessment' of Huawei risks
In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Susannah George, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 3:26PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A senior U.S. official is praising a British government report detailing security risks posed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
The report issued Thursday by a top British spy agency identified "significant technical issues" in Huawei's engineering and warned there is "only limited assurance" the risk can be managed.
The American official described the findings as a "stark assessment" confirming previous U.S. warnings of security risks associated with using Huawei technologies. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. argues Huawei could give the Chinese government backdoor access to snoop on internet users worldwide. The U.S. has pushed the U.K. and other counties to ban the company as they develop plans to build new high speed fifth generation, or 5G, mobile networks.
