Published Friday, May 17, 2019 12:32PM EDT
Democrats in the House have approved a sweeping anti-discrimination bill that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Called the Equality Act, the legislation would extend protections to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.
The bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all."
Most Republicans voted against it Friday, calling it another example of government overreach. Many spoke out during the debate.
A similar bill in the Senate faces long odds in the Republican-controlled chamber.
President Donald Trump is widely expected to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.
