US charges 20 people over Chinese birth tourism schemes
In this March 3, 2015 file photo, federal agents gather at a nearby parking lot before raiding an upscale apartment complex where authorities say a birth tourism business charged pregnant women $50,000 for lodging, food and transportation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Amy Taxin, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:12PM EST
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Twenty people have been charged in the largest-ever crackdown on businesses that help Chinese women travel to the United States to give birth to babies who automatically became American citizens.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles says three people were arrested Thursday on charges including conspiracy, visa fraud and money laundering. More than a dozen others have also been charged in cases stemming from three so-called birth tourism businesses.
Authorities say it's the first time the U.S. has criminally prosecuted birth tourism operators.
The businesses allegedly billed Chinese women thousands of dollars to travel to California to deliver their babies so the children automatically obtained U.S. citizenship. Authorities say the women hid their pregnancies and lie about details of their trips.
Federal agents raided the businesses in 2015.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist
- Dutch church ends 24-7 service after government policy shift
- US charges 20 people over Chinese birth tourism schemes
- Dutch historian scolds World Economic Forum for ignoring tax evasion
- Pelosi says Trump not paying heed to intelligence advisers