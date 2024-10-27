Uruguay's elections buck the Latin American trend, offering voters a choice between two moderates

B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots favouring NDP as recounts begin in 2 ridings
Recounts began Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
Voters in the small South American nation of Uruguay headed to the polls to choose a new president on Sunday in a race between two moderates that defies regional trends of bitter division and democratic erosion.
The contest between Uruguay's incumbent conservative coalition and its challenger, a center-left alliance, got underway with some 2.7 million eligible voters also casting ballots for Parliament and a contentious referendum on overhauling the social security system.
The pension vote — which would expand the fiscal deficit in one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries — has consumed more media attention in recent weeks than other top campaign issues, such as child poverty, education and security.
With the candidates in broad agreement over many issues, no one expects the outcome of the presidential vote to herald drastic change in this nation of 3.4 million people, long considered a model democracy and bastion of stability in the region.
“In a way, Uruguay has been boring, but boring in this sense is very good,” said Juan Cruz Díaz, a political analyst who runs the Cefeidas consultancy group in Buenos Aires. “We’ve seen so many dramatic changes in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and suddenly we face elections in Uruguay in which there is a general consensus, there’s stability.”
While in neighboring Brazil and Argentina, voters recently vented their rage at the status quo, Uruguay's electorate remains largely satisfied with the government's business-friendly policies and the economy's steady growth. The current center-right president, Luis Lacalle Pou, enjoys a 50% approval rating.
The presidential campaigns have played out without the vitrolic insults and personal attacks seen elsewhere, such as the United States, Argentina or Brazil.
As constitutional term limits bar Lacalle Pou from running for a second consecutive term, the governing party's candidate is Álvaro Delgado, 55, a congressman and Lacalle Pou's former chief of staff, who started his career as a veterinarian.
“We voted with joy in a very special election, appreciating this democracy that makes us proud and Uruguay’s spirit of respect and tolerance,” Delgado posted on social media platform X after casting his ballot.
His main challenger is Yamandú Orsi, 57, a center-left former mayor and history teacher with humble roots from the Frente Amplio (or Broad Front) coalition, which governed from 2005-2020 before Lacalle Pou’s victory. The alliance oversaw the legalization of same-sex marriage. Uruguay became the first country to legalize cannabis for recreational use and developed one of the world's greenest grids, powered by 98 per cent renewable energy.
The latest polls show Orsi in a comfortable lead at 44 per cent, but not winning outright, which would send the country to a run-off on Nov. 24.
Presidential candidate Yamandu Orsi gets into a car after voting during general elections in Canelones, Uruguay, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Orsi voted at a school in Canelones, the district of cattle and sheep ranches where he served twice as mayor some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the country’s capital, Montevideo. Emerging from the polling station, he expressed pride in his country's enduring faith in democracy, restored in 1984 after a 12-year dictatorship.
“Uruguay has had the happiness for 40 uninterrupted years ... the happiness that our citizens can elect their leaders,” Orsi said. “In today’s world, it is a beautiful privilege.”
Orsi has benefited from the support of popular former President José “Pepe” Mujica, the eccentric former guerrilla who helped spearhead Uruguay's transformation into the continent's most socially liberal country during his 2010-2015 presidency.
Now 89, Mujica is battling esophageal cancer, but he still managed to cast his ballot in Montevideo, the capital, on Sunday. Arriving to vote in a wheelchair, he was quickly swarmed by reporters.
“We need to support democracy, not because it is perfect, but because humans have not yet invented anything better,” he told journalists after exiting the polling station.
Former Uruguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica talks to journalists after voting at a polling station in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Like Mujica, who lives in a modest farmhouse on the outskirts of Montevideo, Orsi says he wouldn't live in the presidential palace if elected.
In a distant third is Andrés Ojeda, 40, a muscular and media-savvy lawyer who has tried to energize apathetic young voters with splashy campaign videos showing him lifting weights at the gym and describing himself as a classic Capricorn.
He told The Associated Press that his unconventional style draws inspiration from other charismatic “leaders of the new politics” in Latin America wielding social media to amass fans, like El Salvador's populist Nayib Bukele and Argentina's radical libertarian Javier Milei. But he backs the ruling coalition and promises no radical change.
Presidential candidate Andres Ojeda votes alongside his nephew at a polling station during general elections in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
The electoral contest has largely focused on the rise in homicides and robberies, with the governing coalition advocating a tough-on-crime approach and the liberal coalition seeking to increase the state's role in security matters.
Voters are also concerned about the one in five Uruguayan children living in poverty and the low rate of high school graduations.
But the overlap between political platforms has left much of the Uruguayan electorate indifferent.
“It was a presidential campaign far removed from the people that did not achieve the levels of engagement that Uruguay historically has,” said Montevideo-based political analyst Julián Kanarek.
More divisive than the presidential race is the constitutional referendum that would overhaul Uruguay's social security system.
If approved by more than 50 per cent of voters, the US$23 billion scheme backed by the country's powerful unions would lower the retirement age, boost payouts and transfer Uruguayans' privately managed savings to a government-run trust.
Both leading candidates have spoken out against the proposal, which has already sent tremors through global markets. Shrugging off the fiscal consequences, supporters say it would redistribute Uruguay’s resources more fairly.
There is also a referendum on allowing nighttime police raids on homes.
Uruguayans are not obliged to vote in the plebiscites, but voting in the congressional and presidential races is compulsory.
Debre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Canadian cities are struggling with the seemingly intractable problem of homelessness and trying various approaches to stop people from sleeping rough, often with mixed results.
Voters in Uruguay headed to the polls to choose a new president on Sunday in a race that defies regional trends of bitter division and democratic erosion.
Russian forces thwarted an attempt at another cross-border incursion by Ukraine into southwestern Russia, a local official reported Sunday.
Fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ran riot in east-central Sudan in a multi-day attack that killed more than 120 people in one town.
Voters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, started going to the polls Sunday in a mayoral race pitting incumbent Mayor Ricardo Nunes against lawmaker Guilherme Boulos.
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
Minister Gary Anandasangaree has apologized to a group of Ontario First Nations for mismanagement of their money over a century ago.
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has hosted the online competition since 2019 to raise awareness about the bat's ecological importance.
Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are cracking down on a troubling spread of child sexual abuse imagery created through artificial intelligence technology — from manipulated photos of real children to graphic depictions of computer-generated kids.
The search for a popular tortoise that went missing from his home in Piedmont is over after his owner said he came home.
'Venom: The Last Dance' showed less bite than expected at the box office, collecting US$51 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates.
Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.
What could be more timely than an epic, award-winning (Pulitzer, Tony) American drama about money problems?
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada, GDP figures, and results for Enbridge, Parkland, and Imperial Oil.
Natural gas producers in Western Canada have white-knuckled it through months of depressed prices, with the expectation that their fortunes will improve when LNG Canada comes online in the middle of next year.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the world has become more prone to supply shocks which create more risks to inflation, but the central bank is in a better place to deal with them now that inflation is under control.
British chef Jamie Oliver is asking for help to solve the mystery of a missing award-winning cheddar, worth US$390,000.
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
Two witches talk about their daily rituals, from spell-casting to TikTok posting, and how they discovered their magic.
A female athlete from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., achieved two big goals at the 2024 World Triathlon championships in Spain last weekend.
The Indiana Fever fired coach Christie Sides on Sunday, the organization announced.
Real Madrid, the Spanish league and the local government condemned racist insults against Barcelona's player Lamine Yamal during Saturday's 'El Clasico.'
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The Westfield & District Recreation Association hosted its first Witches and Warlocks on the Water event Saturday, with costumed paddlers in pointed hats launching from Westfield Beach.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in East Vancouver Sunday.
A massive mudslide closed the freeway south of the Canada-U.S. border in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday.
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
Tracey Rice's son Dylan Sparks is the reason she has spent the better part of a decade building para powerlifting to becoming a more common sport within the para athlete community.
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Last year, seven-year-old Jack was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia type four (SPG4), a disease that affects less than 0.01 per cent of the population.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
Stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna has received a lot of worldwide attention since his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel created a synthetic human embryo.
A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.
The Edmonton Oilers are starting their backup goalie Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games for the National Hockey League (NHL) club.
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
Water service is temporarily shut down near 6135 Almon Street in Halifax.
Queen’s District RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S.
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
An estimated 6,000 children died in residential schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Ghosts and ghouls put their golfing skills to the test at Merry-Hill Golf Club’s annual Scary-Hill event on Sunday.
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
Middle school and high school aged students learn about the possibilities of engineering at the Go ENG Girl event at Conestoga College on Saturday.
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
A female athlete from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., achieved two big goals at the 2024 World Triathlon championships in Spain last weekend.
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
Ontario Provincial Police have been cleared in the case of a woman who crashed her vehicle intentionally while she was high on drugs and fled into the woods earlier this year.
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
