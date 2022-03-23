Amid the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their home country, Russians are increasingly looking to escape to Canada, according to a Toronto immigration lawyer.

Lev Abramovich told CTV News Channel on Wednesday that while his firm has been focusing the majority of its energy on assisting refugees from Ukraine, they’ve seen an increase in inquiries from Russians as well.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in inquiries from people who are either in Russia, have already left Russia [and are] somewhere in Canada and are seeking refugee protection, and we’ve been trying to provide guidance and information,” he said.

“A lot of it is refugee related because any opposition to the war, any honest reporting, is criminalized.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced. Canada has accepted more than 9,000 Ukrainians since late January, Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, said on Friday.

There have been reports of Russian citizens also leaving their country as a result of the war, some due to the severe sanctions placed on the country, but many due to their opposition to the war and fear of being targeted due to their opinions.

“The atmosphere in Russia is militarized, it’s oppressive,” Abramovich said.

“People are fleeing either because of their political opinion, because they see no future and no way to sort of really turn the tide.”

It’s not easy to get out of Russia right now, he said, pointing out that many airlines have cut ties.

Many of the inquiries they’re receiving from Russians are actually coming from people who’ve already managed to cross into Turkey.

“Those who are in Russia have a real hurdle of getting out, because in essence, the regime is introducing checks upon exit, in some cases,” he said. “So we’ve consulted with people whose phones were scanned etc. to make sure that they’re not actually in political opposition, so you can actually have practical issues leaving Russia based on sort of a final customs check.”

But getting out of either Ukraine or Russia isn’t the only hurdle challenging those hoping to escape the conflict by coming to Canada.

Abramovich said that one of the challenges facing Ukrainian refugees trying to come to Canada right now is the practical question of giving biometrics.

Biometrics refers to providing a photo and your fingerprints as part of certain applications to come to Canada, including visitor visas, work or study permits, and those applying for refugee or asylum status.

After refugees submit an application, they receive a letter instructing them on how to submit their biometrics.

“And they have 30 days to go and provide biometrics,” Abramovich explained. “And to provide biometrics, they need to essentially check availability online. So they sign up with one of the biometrics centres in Europe, so it could be in Warsaw, it could be in Berlin, Vienna, etc. The problem is that there are already significant lineups with biometrics.”

He explained that many people are lining up in Poland to provide biometrics, some without securing an appointment in advance.

“There’s a lot of tension and stress with being able to provide biometrics in a timely matter, and ultimately having the security of coming to Canada,” he said.

“So what the government is trying to do is that they’re trying to create mobile biometric centres, so temporary biometrics centres, where Ukrainians affected by the conflict could provide biometrics.”

Despite these hurdles, the refugee process in Canada is going “reasonably well,” Abramovich said.

“One big question is social assistance, housing, etc. and so far there’s nothing from the government on that. Of course, many Canadians have volunteered their homes, are offering to hire and house Ukrainians, but there isn’t anything systemic, and people are concerned about that.”

Fraser said in an interview in CTV’s Question Period on Sunday that the government is considering ways to incentivize Canadians to help refugees from Ukraine, saying that “everything is on the table.”

