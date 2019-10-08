TORONTO -- The parents of an 8-year-old Michigan student are speaking out after their daughter was denied a school photo for wearing red extensions in her hair.

Marian Scott was sent back to class during an annual student photoshoot session because school policy reportedly said “hair colour must be of natural tones.”

“It’s upsetting,” said her father Doug Scott. “If she’s not a disruption to the class, then why is she a disruption to the picture?”

The Paragon Charter Academy handbook doesn’t outline a course of action if a student’s hair doesn’t follow the policy. The school told NBC affiliate WILX that a recorded message was sent out Sunday ahead of the shoot outlining dress code requirements, but the family hadn’t did not see or hear it. They believe they should have been notified by the school so they could have taken steps to change her hair.

“We did this ourselves in our own home. There’s no way that I felt like this would happen,” said her father. “If they at least would have reached out to us and said ‘Come get her, she’s got a hair issue, we need you to change it. That’s not allowed. I can show you in the handbook.’ They didn’t even go to (that extent). They let her stay in school.”

The girl’s father said he hopes the incident provides the school community with an opportunity to reconsider policy.