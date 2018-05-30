Unseen for weeks, Melania Trump tweets she's 'feeling great'
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:49PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Melania Trump is trying to tamp down speculation about why she's not been seen in public in nearly three weeks.
The first lady tweeted Wednesday about the media "working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the ΓåòWhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"
Mrs. Trump was last seen in public in the wee hours of May 10 when she joined President Donald Trump to welcome home three Americans released from detention in North Korea.
The White House announced four days later that she had been admitted to a hospital to treat a benign kidney condition.
The first lady had recently launched her initiative to teach kindness to children.
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018
