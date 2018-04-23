Unruly passenger removed from Miami to Chicago flight
A passenger struggles with police while being escorted off of an American Airlines flight, at Miami International Airport, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Jabari Ennis via Storyful)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 10:18AM EDT
MIAMI -- Police used a stun gun multiple times on an unruly American Airlines passenger before removing him from a Miami to Chicago flight.
An American Airlines statement says crew members asked the man to get off the plane after he had a "disagreement" with another passenger on Sunday night. Flight 2446 was still at the Miami International Airport gate when the incident occurred. The man refused to leave and the crew began deplaning passengers.
The statement says during that process, a physical altercation broke out between the two passengers.
Passenger videos show police zapping the man as they struggled to get him off the plane. He kept asking why they were removing him.
Passengers told WPLG the man was combative with flight attendants and police officers.
The plane left an hour late.
