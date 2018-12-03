

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A European university headed up by former federal Liberal Party Leader Michael Ignatieff says the Hungarian government is forcing the school to relocate its U.S.-accredited degree programs out of the country.

Ignatieff, President and Rector of Central European University, says the school "has been forced out" of the Hungarian capital of Budapest and will relocate to Vienna as of September 2019.

CEU's ouster is part of populist, anti-immigration Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ideological battle against Hungarian-American financier and CEU founder George Soros and his "open society" model.

Ignatieff called it an "unprecedented" act against an American university by a NATO ally and against a European university by a member of the European Union.

The university said it would retain "accreditation as a Hungarian university and ... continue teaching and research activity in Budapest as long as possible."

Ignatieff led the federal Liberals from 2008 to 2011, but left politics after losing his own parliamentary seat in a general election that saw the Conservatives secure a majority government.