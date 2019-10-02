Universal Orlando actor fired for making racist hand gesture
Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 22, 2015. (John Raoux / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 11:56AM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character "Gru" has been fired for making an "OK" hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.
Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable.
A photo provided by the 6-year-old girl's parents to Florida Today shows the actor fully disguised as "Gru" from the "Despicable Me" movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the "OK" gesture on her shoulder.
Her parents say the photo was taken at a character breakfast.
The "OK" gesture was added last week to the Anti-Defamation League's online database of hate symbols.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- New York Times report: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs
- Mystery mutiliations: Five dead bulls found with no blood, tongues or sex organs
- Universal Orlando actor fired for making racist hand gesture
- Thousands of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no immediate family
- Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate on anniversary of his death there